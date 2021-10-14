Chicago Theatre Week

There’s a story for everyone during Chicago Theatre Week! Experience the awe-inspiring work of Chicago’s fearless theatre scene for just $15 or $30 (or less!) from Feb. 16 – 26, 2023.

View all Theatre Week performances

Chicago Theatre Week features value-priced tickets to more than 100 performances at theatres across the city, from musicals to improv to dramas and beyond. Now in its 11th year, this highly anticipated event allows visitors and locals to sample the extraordinary range of theatrical offerings throughout the Chicago area.

Subscribe to the Theatre Week email list or follow @chicagoplays on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and announcements.

Chicago Theatre Week 2023 Participating Theatres