Chicago Theatre Week 2023

Chicago Theatre Week

There’s a story for everyone during Chicago Theatre Week! Experience the awe-inspiring work of Chicago’s fearless theatre scene for just $15 or $30 (or less!) from Feb. 16 – 26, 2023.

Chicago Theatre Week features value-priced tickets to more than 100 performances at theatres across the city, from musicals to improv to dramas and beyond. Now in its 11th year, this highly anticipated event allows visitors and locals to sample the extraordinary range of theatrical offerings throughout the Chicago area.

Chicago Theatre Week 2023 Participating Theatres

  • A Theater in the Dark
  • Aguijon Theater
  • Beverly Theatre Guild
  • Bienen School of Music (Northwestern)
  • Blue Man Group
  • Broadway in Bronzeville
  • Broadway In Chicago
  • Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
  • Cabaret ZaZou
  • Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Chicago Symphony Orchestra
  • Citadel Theater
  • City Lit Theatre
  • Collaboraction Theatre Co
  • Columbia College Chicago
  • Court Theatre
  • Defintion Theatre
  • DePaul School of Music
  • Dominican University Performing Arts
  • Drunk Shakespeare
  • Drury Lane Theatre
  • First Folio Theatre
  • Goodman Theatre
  • Harris Theater for Music and Dance
  • Invictus Theatre Company
  • Joffrey Ballet
  • Lifeline Theatre
  • Lookingglass Theatre Company
  • Loyola University Fine Arts
  • MadKap Productions
  • Marriott Theatre
  • McAninch Arts Center
  • Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Metropolis Performing Arts Center
  • Northlight Theatre
  • Nuns4Fun Entertainment
  • Oil Lamp Theater
  • Paramount Theatre
  • PrideArts
  • Raven Theatre
  • Redtwist Theatre
  • Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
  • Saint Sebastian Players
  • Shattered Globe Theatre
  • Steppenwolf Theatre Company
  • The Factory Theater
  • The Neo-Futurists
  • The Second City
  • Theatre School at DePaul
  • Three Brothers Theatre
  • TimeLine Theatre Company
  • Trap Door Theatre
  • Wirtz Center (Northwestern)
  • Writers Theatre

Presenting sponsors

League of Chicago Theatres

“We look forward to this each year as an opportunity to attend performances we wouldn’t normally go to.”

“It’s a wonderful addition to the Chicago theatre scene.”

“It was AMAZING! There is so much fabulous theater in Chicago – and this makes it more accessible for all of us.”

“Loved it, great deals, loads of shows, encouraged me to make 2 trips into the city!”

“I love that Chicago Theatre Week has such a variety of shows. It’s a great way to try a new theatre at a discounted cost.”

“An excellent opportunity to experience live theater, socialize, support the arts, performers and our city. At exceptionally inclusive price points with a number of dates.”

FAQs
Chicago Theatre Week performances take place from Feb. 16 – 26, 2023. The value-priced tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 10, 2023! You can purchase Chicago Theatre Week tickets here (ChicagoTheatreWeek.com) for all 100+ specially priced shows. Tickets are first-come, first-served. There will be limited quantities available for some shows, so it is strongly recommended that you purchase tickets early.
There will be more than 100 productions offering value-priced tickets for Chicago Theatre Week. You will find participating theatres throughout the Chicago area, including downtown, neighborhoods, and nearby suburbs. Chicago Theatre Week participants are members of the League of Chicago Theatres or perform at a League member venue. For a list of all League members, visit ChicagoPlays.com.
Each theatre venue will have their own protocols and policies. Policies will be included on each event page on the Theatre Week website. We encourage you to take note of the theatre’s COVID policy before buying tickets.
Don’t worry – there’s amazing theatre happening year-round in Chicago. Check out HotTix.org for an extensive list of half-price tickets for current and upcoming Chicago performances.

Learn more about Chicago theatres at ChicagoPlays.com or check out these 10 hot shows to see in Chicago this month

Contact

For media/press inquiries:
Cathy Taylor Public Relations, Inc.
773-564-9564
cathy@cathytaylorpr.com

For general inquiries:
League of Chicago Theatres
312-554-9800
ctw@chicagoplays.com

