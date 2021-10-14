Chicago Theatre Week 2023

Chicago Theatre Week features value-priced tickets to more than 100 performances at theatres across the city, from musicals to improv to dramas and beyond. Now in its 11th year, this highly anticipated event allows visitors and locals to sample the extraordinary range of theatrical offerings throughout the Chicago area.
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 10, 2023! You can purchase Chicago Theatre Week tickets here (ChicagoTheatreWeek.com) for all 100+ specially priced shows. Tickets are first-come, first-served. There will be limited quantities available for some shows, so it is strongly recommended that you purchase tickets early.
There will be more than 100 productions offering value-priced tickets for Chicago Theatre Week. You will find participating theatres throughout the Chicago area, including downtown, neighborhoods, and nearby suburbs. Chicago Theatre Week participants are members of the League of Chicago Theatres or perform at a League member venue. For a list of all League members, visit ChicagoPlays.com.
Each theatre venue will have their own protocols and policies. Policies will be included on each event page on the Theatre Week website. We encourage you to take note of the theatre’s COVID policy before buying tickets.
